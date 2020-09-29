Global Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market Report 2020

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Obesity Therapeutics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-Obesity Therapeutics market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Anti-obesity drugs are the drugs that help in reducing or controlling body mass, either by decreasing the craving or increasing the consumption of calories. Appetite control is achieved through the use of agonists for appetite suppressing pathways.

Geographically, North America captures the largest market share on account of increasing obese population. As per the historical trends, more than one-third of the U.S. population is obese. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing demand for the drugs and awareness about the risk associated with obesity. According to WHO, 13.0% of the population were obese in 2014. In developing countries the rate of childhood obesity is increasing and has been 30.0% higher than that of developed countries.

The global Anti-Obesity Therapeutics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Obesity Therapeutics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Obesity Therapeutics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai Company

FlaxoSithKline plc.

Novo Nordisk

Alizyme

BoehringerIngelheim GmbH

Pfizer

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi USA

Vivus

Zafgen

Norgine Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Centrally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

Peripherally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

Segment by Application

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Other

In Aug 2020, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development, manufacture and commercialization of efinopegdutide (formerly HM12525A),Hanmis investigational once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)/glucagon receptor dual agonist, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Under the agreement, Merck will be granted an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercializeefinopegdutidein the United States and globally. Hanmi will receive an upfront payment of $10 million and is eligible to receive milestone payments up to $860 million associated with the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of efinopegdutide,as well as double-digit royalties on sales of approved product. Hanmi retains an option to commercialize efinopegdutide in Korea.

Efinopegdutide is a GLP-1/glucagon receptor dual agonist, which activates both the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors. The safety and efficacy of efinopegdutide has previously been evaluated in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, including for the treatment of severely obese individuals with and without type 2 diabetes mellitus.

