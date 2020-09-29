Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Neuromyelitis Optica Drug Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) / Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder(NMOSD) Drug Market 2020 to 2029

Neuromyelitis optica (NMO) is an uncommon disease syndrome of the central nervous system (CNS) that affects the optic nerves and spinal cord. Individuals with NMO develop optic neuritis, which causes pain in the eye and vision loss, and transverse myelitis, which causes weakness, numbness, and sometimes paralysis of the arms and legs, along with sensory disturbances and loss of bladder and bowel control. NMO leads to loss of myelin, which is a fatty substance that surrounds nerve fibers and helps nerve signals, move from cell to cell. The syndrome can also damage nerve fibers and leave areas of broken-down tissue. In the disease process of NMO, for reasons that aren’t yet clear, immune system cells and antibodies attack and destroy myelin cells in the optic nerves and the spinal cord.

NMOSD is a unifying term for neuromyelitis optica (NMO) and related syndromes. NMOSD is a rare, severe, relapsing, neuroinflammatory autoimmune disease that can be fatal. NMOSD is a lifelong and debilitating autoimmune disorder of the central nervous system, often misdiagnosed as multiple sclerosis, that primarily damages the optic nerve(s) and spinal cord, causing blindness, muscle weakness and paralysis.

In patients with NMOSD, the bodys immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and proteins in the body, most often those in the optic nerves and spinal cord. Individuals with NMOSD typically have attacks of optic neuritis, which causes eye pain and vision loss.

Individuals also can have attacks resulting in transverse myelitis, which often causes numbness, weakness, or paralysis of the arms and legs, along with loss of bladder and bowel control. Most attacks occur in clusters, days to months to years apart, followed by partial recovery during periods of remission. Approximately 50% of patients with NMOSD have permanent visual impairment and paralysis caused by NMOSD attacks.

According to the National Institutes of Health, women are more often affected by NMOSD than men and African Americans are at greater risk of the disease than are Caucasians. Estimates vary, but NMOSD is thought to impact approximately 4,000 to 8,000 patients in the United States.

NMOSD can be associated with antibodies that bind to a protein called aquaporin-4 (AQP4). Binding of the anti-AQP4 antibody appears to activate other components of the immune system, causing inflammation and damage to the central nervous system. Multiple lines of evidence suggest that NMOSD is a B-cell-mediated disorder.

Neuromyelitis optica drug is drug used in the treatment of neuromyelitis optica, in this report we focused on Glucocorticoids such as Methylprednisolone and Immunoglobulin such as IVIg.

In the last several years, global market of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug developed with the production growth rate about 4%. In 2015 global capacity of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug is more than 9100 K units.

North America is the largest supplier of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug, with a production market share of 59.3% and a consumption market share of 18.7%.

Europe is the second largest supplier of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug, following North America with the production market share of 25% and the consumption market share of 27%. Asia (Ex China) is another important market of Neuromyelitis Optica Drug, enjoying 31.8% sales market share.

The global Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2029.

This report focuses on Neuromyelitis Optica Drug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neuromyelitis Optica Drug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

FRESENIUS

TEVA

SANDOZ

Intas

Gyjtrs

NANG KUANG

Tianjin Kingyork

Baxter

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

CBOP

Viela Bio

Genentech

Alexion

Segment by Type

Glucocorticoids

Immunoglobulin

Segment by Application

Acute attack

Remission prophylactic treatment

Key Developments and Approval for Neuromyelitis optica (NMO) treatment

In Aug 2020, FDA Approves Genentechs Enspryng for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder. Its the first and only US FDA-approved subcutaneous treatment option for anti-aquaporin-4 antibody positive NMOSD that can be self-administered by a person with NMOSD or a caregiver every four weeks. This therapy for NMOSD designed to target and inhibit interleukin-6 receptor activity, using novel recycling antibody technology. The approval was supported by one of the largest clinical trial programs undertaken for this rare disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Enspryng „¢ (satralizumab-mwge) as the first and only subcutaneous treatment for adults living with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Enspryng is a humanized monoclonal antibody and the only approved therapy for NMOSD designed to target and inhibit interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor activity, believed to play a key role in the inflammation associated with NMOSD. The treatment was designed using novel recycling antibody technology, which, compared to conventional technology, allows for longer duration of antibody circulation and subcutaneous dosing every four weeks.

Enspryng is a humanized monoclonal antibody and the only approved therapy for NMOSD is designed to target and inhibit interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor activity, believed to play a key role in the inflammation associated with NMOSD. The treatment was designed using novel recycling antibody technology, which, compared to conventional technology, allows for longer duration of antibody circulation and subcutaneous dosing every four weeks.

In Jun 2020, Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Uplizna (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients with a particular antibody (patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 or AQP4 antibody positive) as a twice-a-year maintenance regimen following initial doses. Approximately 80% of all patients with NMOSD test positive for anti-AQP4 antibodies. NMOSD is a rare autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that mainly affects the optic nerves and spinal cord. Uplizna is only the second approved treatment for the disorder.

UPLIZNA is an important new treatment option that provides prescribing physicians and patients living with NMOSD a therapy with proven efficacy, a favorable safety profile and a twice-a-year maintenance dosing schedule.

In June 2019, Alexion Received the US FDA Approval of SOLIRIS® (eculizumab) for the Treatment of Adults with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) who are Anti-Aquaporin-4 (AQP4) Antibody Positive.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Neuromyelitis Optica Drug in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO) / Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder(NMOSD) Drug Market 2020 to 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580