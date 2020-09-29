Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Dietary Fiber Market

Consumer demand for added benefits which go beyond basic nutrition and are catered by health supplements and functional foods which contains dietary fibers. Consumer awareness regarding healthy foods has intensified over the years and they have also become increasingly conscious about the quality of ingredients, which in turn has resulted in the growing demand for dietary fibers. Changing industry trends, product introductions, and changing preferences of the end users are some of the factors that are currently impacting the dietary fibers market.

Health benefits associated with dietary fibers are one of the key factors pushing the growth this market at present. Some of the major health benefits offered by dietary fibers include reduced risk of coronary heart diseases, hypertension, stroke, obesity and gastrointestinal diseases. High fiber intake reduces blood pressure. Further, high intake of soluble fiber improves insulin sensitivity and glycemia in diabetic and non-diabetic individuals.

Intake of dietary fiber has similar effects on children as well as adults and the recommended intake for both adults and children is 14g/1000kcal. These factors are currently driving the market for dietary fibers and the impact of this driver is expected to intensify further during the forecast period. Further, transition of lifestyle among the consumers in terms of feeding habits backed by higher disposable income is another major factor pushing the demand for dietary fibers at present.

However, stringent regulation regarding dietary fibers is one of the major factors barring the growth of the market at present. For instance the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) altered the definition of dietary fibers under the U.S. Nutrition Facts Labels 2016. The change in the definition has led to the recall of all the dietary fiber based products or in such cases the manufacturers have to prove that their products have revealed psychological benefits on humans within two years post the introduction of the new definition.

Widening application scope for dietary fibers and strengthening economic condition of the developing economies would ensure stable growth of this market in the future, thus posing as a suitable growth opportunity.

Based on application, the global dietary fiber market has been classified into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, pet food and animal feed.

Some of the key players operating in the field of dietary fibers include Cargill Inc, Lonza Group, Tate & Lyle Plc, Roquette Freres and Ingredion Inc among others.

