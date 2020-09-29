Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Meal Kit Delivery Services Market

A meal kit is a weekly or monthly subscription service that sends customers recipes and food ingredients to cook their own fresh meal at home. The services which include delivery of pre-cooked meals are known as meal delivery services. In 2007, the first meal kit delivery service started in Europe. This concept quickly became popular and it is estimated to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. Preparation and cooking of meals on an average takes around 30 minutes to an hour.

Dinner meals from these meal kit delivery services cost between US$ 8 and US$12 per person, per meal. Most meal kit companies require the customer to subscribe to the service. The subscription for every week includes a predefined number of meals for a specific number of people. The meals sent to the customers are based on their preferences selected at the beginning of the subscription and includes items depending on preference of the customer that is, vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

The meal kit delivery services market is expected to expand at a good growth rate during the forecast period. Demand for meal kit delivery services is driven by rising urban population, increase in number of working women, and rising number of people in the middle class bracket in developing countries such as China and India. Furthermore, due to improved lifestyle in emerging countries, disposable income of individuals has increased and people tend to buy meal kit subscriptions.

The meal kit delivery services market is segmented on the basis of channel and region. The market is segmented on the basis of channel into online and offline. Offline segment of the meal kit delivery services market is again sub divided into hypermarkets, grocery stores, specialty stores and others.

The recipes which companies offer is one of the main attractive features of the meal kit delivery services market. This feature allows the consumer to try out new dishes every week which they may not have considered earlier to prepare at home. Generally, these meals are healthy and flavorful and take into consideration calorie intake as well. Furthermore, the companies periodically launch exciting offers to promote their meal kit delivery services and adopt innovative marketing strategies to attract consumers.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

