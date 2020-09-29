Used Vehicle Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026

A used vehicle, or secondhand vehicle, or pre-owned vehicle, is a vehicle that was previously owned by one or more retail owners. Used vehicles are sold through traditional walk-in used car stores, online platforms, and independent vehicle dealers. Furthermore, franchises, including social media and online used-car companies, help people buy and sell used cars.

Demand for the vehicle subscription services has been rising in the last few years. A vehicle subscription service is an alternative to owning or leasing a vehicle. By opting for a subscription service for a vehicle, a consumer can use a vehicle on a monthly basis by paying a monthly fees, which includes maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance. Customers get value for money, which is expected to be a major factor that drives the used vehicle market.

The global used vehicle market can be segmented based on vehicle type, vehicle class type, fuel type, vendor type and region. In terms of vehicle type, the used vehicle market can be segregated into passenger vehicle segment, which can be further sub-segmented into mini, hatchback, sedan, SUV/MUV, sportscar, and others.

Moreover, the disposable income of the people residing in this country is increasing, which in turn is driving the demand for used vehicles. Demand for used cars is likely to rise in Latin America and Africa, as these regions have a moderate source of income and the ratio of vehicle per one thousand persons is very less in these regions.

Key players operating in the global used vehicle market include Cars24, Autotrader (Cox Automotive), TrueCar, Truevalue, First choice, PenskeCars (Penske Automotive Group), Alibaba Group, eBay, and Quikr.

