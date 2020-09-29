Epoxy Curing Agents Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Epoxy Curing Agents market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Epoxy Curing Agents market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Epoxy Curing Agents market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Epoxy Curing Agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Epoxy Curing Agents market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Epoxy Curing Agents market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Epoxy Curing Agents market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Other key companies in the epoxy curing agents market include Olin Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Gabriel Performance Products, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DIC Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, and Aditya Birla Corporation.

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials will Increase Applications of Epoxy Curing Agents across Industries

Stringent regulatory norms and quality standards are bolstering the use of lightweight materials in various industrial sectors, including aerospace as well as automotive industries. In addition, epoxy curing agents have been witnessing burgeoning demand the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) that are vastly used in an exhaustive range of electronic products, such as mobile devices, smartphones, automotive electronics, machinery, and other consumer electronics. Thereby, growing demand for epoxy curing agents as a lightweight raw materials in various industrial applications will continue to hold a significant impact on developments in the epoxy curing agents market in upcoming years.

Epoxy Curing Agents to Find Multiple Applications across Industries; Paints, Coatings, and Inks will Lead the Rally

The epoxy curing agents market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in a variety of industrial applications. The demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to remain highest, as it is likely to contribute to the market growth with the largest revenue share of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2028. However, applications of epoxy curing agents as a composite materials are likely to grow at the fastest growth rate of nearly 5.5% during the period 2018-2028. Surging consumption of composites across various industrial sectors including wind energy generation, electrical materials, and the transportation industry, is expected to boost the epoxy curing agents market in the coming future.

Amines and Polyamines Account for Nearly Half the Revenue Share of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Various types of epoxy curing agents, such as amides and polyamides, amines and polyamines, phenolic, and anhydrides, find numerous applications across various industrial sectors. Increasing demand for amines and polyamines in most industrial applications is leading to account for over 48% revenue share in the epoxy curing agents market. However, owing to stringent regulatory norms due to harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions vis-à-vis amines and polyamides, end-users in the epoxy curing agents market are shifting to amide and polyamides. Thereby, amines and polyamines are likely to lose their market share to amides and polyamides in the upcoming years.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Epoxy Curing Agents market segments are included in the report.

