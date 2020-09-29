Inhalation Anesthetics Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2022

An inhalational anesthetic is a chemical compound possessing general anesthetic properties which can be delivered via inhalation. Inhaled anesthetic agents include various halogenated agents such as isoflurane, sevoflurane and desflurane as well as certain anesthetic gases such as nitrous oxide and xenon. They are administered by anesthetists through laryngeal mask airway, an anesthesia mask, or tracheal tube connected to an anesthetic vaporizer and an anesthetic delivery system. These agents get flushed into the blood through alveoli and transported to central nervous system where these induce anesthesia.

Market Dynamics

As indicated by the World Health Organization, the number of surgeries performed across the globe has increased and this trend is projected to continue due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements. Inhalation anesthetics offer shorter induction and recovery time with better efficiency. Also, Inhalation anesthetics in conjugation with intravenous and other anesthetic agents offer better anesthetic effect during surgical procedures. These factors are anticipated to drive the inhalation anesthetics market during the forecasted time frame. Further, growing investment in healthcare infrastructure, development in emerging economies and increasing adoption of universal health coverage will spur the business growth.

Market Segmentation

The global inhalation anesthetics market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and geography. On basis of product, the market has been segmented into volatile liquid agents and gaseous agents. The volatile liquid agents segment is sub-segmented into sevoflurane, desoflurane, isoflurane, and others. The gaseous agents market is also divided into nitrous oxide, xenon and others. A significant share of the global market is held by the gaseous agents owing to usage as a conjugate catalyst in other anesthetic agents such as injectable and oral. Based on user type the global market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global Inhalation Anesthetics Market has been segmented in terms of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and advancement in technologies have contributed North America to hold a significant share of the global market. Furthermore, the presence of associations that facilitate in maintaining the standards of anesthesiology will propel the industry growth in the country. The improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increase in the number of surgeries performed in Asian countries such as China and India will contribute to expanding the inhalation anesthetics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global Inhalation Anesthetics Market include Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Piramal Healthcare, Mylan NV, Maruishi Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Neon Laboratories Ltd., Lunan Pharmaceuticals, andTroikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

