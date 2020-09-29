Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market Trends, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2016-2022

The Global Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market is increasing at a steady pace. This kind of drug delivery allows for maximum bioavailability as it bypasses the first pass metabolism. The devices that are used are highly customised to suit the personal needs of each customer.

Market Dynamics

The factors that drive growth for the Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market include increasing cases of chronic diseases like cancer. The health issues that may arise from the use of needles is a major challenge for this industry. Another challenge for this industry is the regulatory uncertainties.

The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to a large number of technological developments.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type, mode of delivery, therapeutic use, and geography.

In terms of the product type, the market is classified into self-injection type and conventional injection type.

In terms of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into nasal, oral, ocular, injectable, transdermal and topical.

The different geographic market segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominating market in terms of market share due to the greater awareness and high incomes. North America is followed by Europe in terms of market share. But in terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is the expected to be the leader because of the increasing awareness amongst the public and the developing infrastructure

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Polymer Factory, Alkermes Inc., Pearl Therapeutics Inc, QLT Inc, UCB Group, Bend Research, BIND Biosciences, Inc.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Global Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market Segments

Global Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Global Injectables Drug-delivery devices Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

