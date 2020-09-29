Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market Current Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts till 2022

Bioanalysis is a sub-discipline of analytical chemistry covering quantitative measurement of drugs and their metabolites, and biological molecules in unnatural locations or concentrations and macromolecules, proteins, DNA, large molecule drugs, metabolites in biological systems.Lab automation in Bioanalysishelps improve sample throughput and data integrity shortens method development time and sample data turnaround time.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing demand for diagnostic testing along with shrinking labor force of laboratory professionals is one of the prime drivers for automation in the Bioanalysis market. Moreover, increased government funding for biotech and drug discovery research, need for consistency in quality and a high cost of error act as growth drivers.

Lack of planning for technology development, low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratoriesand high initial setup cost put constraints on the market.

Market Segmentation

The global lab automation market is segmented on the basis of:

Equipment and software (automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, software and informatics, ASRS),

Type of automation (modular automation and total lab automation),

End users (biotech and pharma, hospitals and private labs, academics and research institutes).

Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe lead the global lab automation in Bioanalysis market along withCanada and Japan. Asia – Pacific and Latin American countries represent emerging markets.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics, Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio-rad.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Lab Automation in BioanalysisMarket Segments

Lab Automation in BioanalysisMarket Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Lab Automation in BioanalysisMarket Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Lab Automation in BioanalysisMarket Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

