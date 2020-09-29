Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market Current Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts till 2022

Bioanalysis is a sub-discipline of analytical chemistry covering quantitative measurement of drugs and their metabolites, and biological molecules in unnatural locations or concentrations and macromolecules, proteins, DNA, large molecule drugs, metabolites in biological systems.Lab automation in Bioanalysishelps improve sample throughput and data integrity shortens method development time and sample data turnaround time.
Market Dynamics
The rapidly growing demand for diagnostic testing along with shrinking labor force of laboratory professionals is one of the prime drivers for automation in the Bioanalysis market. Moreover, increased government funding for biotech and drug discovery research, need for consistency in quality and a high cost of error act as growth drivers.
Lack of planning for technology development, low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratoriesand high initial setup cost put constraints on the market.
Market Segmentation
The global lab automation market is segmented on the basis of:
Equipment and software (automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, software and informatics, ASRS),
Type of automation (modular automation and total lab automation),
End users (biotech and pharma, hospitals and private labs, academics and research institutes).
Geographic Analysis
North America and Europe lead the global lab automation in Bioanalysis market along withCanada and Japan. Asia – Pacific and Latin American countries represent emerging markets.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics, Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio-rad.
The report contains comprehensive analysis on:
Lab Automation in BioanalysisMarket Segments
Lab Automation in BioanalysisMarket Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Lab Automation in BioanalysisMarket Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Lab Automation in BioanalysisMarket Current Trends
Competition &Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Regional analysis for Lab Automation in Bioanalysis Market includes
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
In-depth Market Segmentation
Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent market trends and Impact Factors
R&D Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
