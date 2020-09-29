Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2022

In today’s world, with the growing urbanization, pollution, especially air pollution is also increasing at an alarming rate as evident from some of the world’s major cities. This is a major contributor to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer which is giving rise to the global lung cancer surgery market. Today, the lung cancer surgery market consists of numerous types of surgeries and also, there is active research towards increasing automation to make the surgeries more efficient and also affordable for developing and emerging markets, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

End-User/Technology

The end-users are mostly older people although, with the current scenario of rapid urbanization, the occurrence among younger people is expected to show a growing trend. Also, most of the people are from developed countries because of the developed healthcare infrastructure and better awareness which increases the reporting of such cases.

The technology used is developing at a rapid stage. Currently, the Da Vinci surgical system is one of the prominent technologies being used for surgeries and further research is going on to enhance automation through better robotic and 3D imaging technologies.

Market Dynamics

Increasing pollution due to rapid growth, especially in the Asia Pacific region has led to increased cases of lung cancer. But at the same time, due to increasing awareness and betterment of healthcare infrastructure, the reporting and identification has become more efficient and has led to the growth of this market. Also, due to better surgery procedures being developed and increasing emphasis on enhancing affordability, people are becoming more acceptable towards the treatment procedures, even in the developing countries.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation is done mainly on the basis of surgeries which further influences the type of products being used. Endosurgical equipment and monitoring equipment are the primary types of equipment being used. Also, with the extensive research going on, robotic surgery equipment and 3D imaging equipment are coming into the picture.

On the basis of geography, the prevalence rate is higher in mature markets like North America due to better reporting by virtue of advanced healthcare infrastructure and awareness. Therefore, while segmentation, factors like age, education levels, income levels and other environmental factors have to be taken into consideration.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, developed countries like the United States of America and European countries have a higher prevalence rate of lung cancer due to early industrialization and aging population. Also, these countries have a very developed healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a lucrative market with the research going on for making the surgeries more affordable and efficient.

Opportunities

There are immense opportunities for growth in developing countries provided the healthcare infrastructure is improved for ensuring timely identification of the disease and the treatment is made affordable for the people as the disposable incomes are still not in parity with the developed countries.

Key Players

Some prominent players in the lung cancer surgery market are Siemens Healthcare, Accuray Inc., Richard Wolf GMBH, Olympus Corp., Scanlan International Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated.

