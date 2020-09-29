Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Current Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts till 2022

The market accounted for a market value of USD 8,160 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8,335 million in 2016, further the market is expected to reach USD 9,240 million by 2021.

Anesthesia is a measure used to control pain during a surgery or procedure by using medicine called anesthetics. Anesthesia is majorly used to block pain, make patient unconscious for surgery, to induce sleep and relax body. Local anesthesia in strict sense is anesthesia of a small part of the body such as a tooth or an area of skin generally for the aim of inducing local analgesia, that is, local insensitivity to pain.They are generally applied to somatic nerves and are capable of acting on axons, dendrites and cell body. Local anesthetic is a drug that causes reversible local anesthesia and a loss of nociception.

Market Dynamics

The market accounted for a market value of USD 8,160 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 8,335 million in 2016, further the market is expected to reach USD 9,240 million by 2021. The major factors driving the growth of local anesthesia drugs market are increase in the number of surgeries, such as, cosmetic and plastic surgeries, decrease in the cost of newly invented local anesthetic drug and relatively cheaper price andlesserpotential cardio-respiratoryeffects as compared to general anaesthetics. The major restraints hindering the growth of the market are limited effect of local anaesthesia to sensory nerve fibers and the risk of side effect on the central nervous system and circulatory system that can cause serious toxic reaction.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the global local anesthesia drugs market is done on the basis of drug type, application and geography. According to the drug type the market is segmented intoEster-linkedLocal Anesthetics like Cocaine,Tetracaine, Procaine, Chloroprocaine, benzocaine and Amide-linked local anesthetics such as Lidocaine, Bupivacaine, dibucaine, prilocaine, ropivacaine and others. In 2016, Ropivacaine accounted for the largest market share. On the basis of application the market is classified into surgeries, dental anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, peripheral nerve block,saddle block, inter scalene block and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global local anesthesia drugs market has been segmented in terms of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.In terms of revenue, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market, and will remain dominant in the global market over the forecasted period. The main countries with major growth inlocal anesthesia drugs market are United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Canada South Korea and China.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global local anesthesia drugs market include AstraZeneca, Sagent, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Actavis, Fresenius Kabi, and Hospira.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

