Ulcerative Colitis Market Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast, 2016-2022

Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is a form of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) which is caused due to inflammation of the rectum and the colon. It is a weakening and a chronic disease i.e. it is a disease that does not has a permanent cure. The only remedy is to achieve the remission and to maintain the remission to avoid the flare-ups again.

Brief information about the disease:

Affected age group: There is no certain age group as such but it is mostly found in the people between the age group of 15-35 years and beyond 60 years of age.

Causes:

Hereditary

Weak immunity

Influence of western lifestyle and other environmental factors.

Remedy:

The remedy can be achieved in 2 ways:

Medication

Surgery (if not cured by medication).

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065106

Patients:

Ulcerative Colitis begins with the rectum and can spread up to the colon.

Ulcerative Proctitis – Disease in the rectum. The chances to spread up to the colon is 10%-30%.

About 10% to 40% of the people having Ulcerative Colitis have to go through surgery where the colon is removed permanently. The surgery is of 2 types:

i. J-pouch surgery- in this the last part of the small intestine (ileum) is made as a pouch which acts as a rectum and is attached to the anus.

ii. Ileostomy- a portion of the intestine is brought out from the abdomen and an external pouch is used to collect waste. Done when J-pouch doesn’t work.

Colon Cancer- About 5% of the people having UC are affected by colon cancer. This usually takes place after 8-10 years of active disease due to continual inflammation of the colon.

Medications used to manage ulcerative colitis typically cost $20-$900 or more, depending on the type and dose of drug needed, whereas surgery in which the colon and rectum are removed is] found out to have the mean cost of around $39,309.

Market Dynamics:

There are various factors that drive the growth of the Ulcerative Colitis market such as,

High prevalence of the disease

Healthcare infrastructural advancements

Expansion of drug development sector

Government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities through favorable insurance schemes.

These factors are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

Market Growth:

The market shows a steady growth at a CAGR of approximately 7%.According to CDC, the worldwide incidence of ulcerative colitis is between 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 persons per year. The recurrence of the disease’s symptoms is also high. According to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, about 30% of the people in remission are expected to suffer from the disease flare-up in the future following the treatment and remission. It is being found out that Nicotine is a favorable element to deal with UC and that it reduces flare-ups, but nicotine has a negative influence on the other parts of the body. Therefore, there is an opportunity to make drugs in which Nicotine can be introduced directly to the colon.

Segments:

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market is segmented on the basis of types and medication. Based on procedures, the market is segmented into ulcerative proctitis, proctosigmoiditis, left-sided colitis, pancolitis or universal colitis, and fulminant colitis. Further on the basis of medication, the market is classified as 5-aminosalicylates, steroids, purine analogs, immunomodulators, and biologics.

Key Players:

Major players are Allergan, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bayer AG, UCB S.A., Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ferring B.V.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market Segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Ulcerative Colitis Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065106

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609