Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Artificial Intelligence Platform Market 2018 – 2028

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Artificial Intelligence Platform market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Artificial Intelligence Platform , surge in research and development and more.

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Artificial Intelligence Platform market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Artificial Intelligence Platform market

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Artificial Intelligence Platform market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Some key players of artificial intelligence platform market are Microsoft Corporation, Arterys, Alphabet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel, Infosys, Wipro, Ayasdi, Bowery Farming, Salesforce, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Freenome, Amazon Web Services, Absolutdata, SAP and HPE. These companies are expected to influence the artificial intelligence platform market during forecast period also.

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Overview

North America market is expected to have potential growth in the artificial intelligence platform due to the increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants. Rising trend of smart infrastructures is also expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence platform market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to have a considerate growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to an increase in adoption of the artificial intelligence platform by various manufacturing and automobile industries for improving operational efficiency and productivity. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to have significant growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to presence of various small and medium-sized startups (based on artificial intelligence platform). Evolving IT, electronics and electrical industries in SEA are expected to be responsible for the significant growth of the artificial intelligence platform market. Artificial intelligence platform market in Japan is expected to grow during the forecast period due to introduction of humanoids concept in industries because of lack of manpower in Japan. Increase in need of autonomous weapons in defense sectors in China is expected to raise adoption of artificial intelligence platform in the market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

