Baby Diapers Market In-Depth Analysis & Forecast 2017 to 2026

The market study on the Baby Diapers market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Baby Diapers market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Baby Diapers market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Baby Diapers market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Baby Diapers market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

market players, particularly when competing against well-established brands.

This further entails the requirement for gaining consumer attention through innovative strategies. A Japanese baby diaper manufacturer, Genki!, faced similar challenge when the company launched its first pant diapers in 2016. For standing out from the crowd, Genki! worked with the ADK Global Kuala Lumpur for launching the campaign called “WOW Bersama Genki!” in 2017. Post-campaign launch, the company experienced robust sales expansion and increased brand awareness among consumers. Such promotional campaigns by leading as well as niche market player will rub off on future demand for baby diapers worldwide.

Diaper Recycling Efforts of Manufacturers will Regain Consumer Loyalty & Fuel Sales

With growing adoption of disposable baby diapers driven by increasing hectic lifestyle of consumers across the globe, along with adverse effects of these diapers on the environment have led manufacturers to focus on recycling of disposed diapers. Procter & Gamble, a leading manufacturer of baby diapers, is taking efforts for diaper recycling in Amsterdam, by partnering with AEB Amsterdam. This initiative is similar to that being carried out by a P&G subsidiary, Fater, in Italy.

The effort toward recycling disposable diapers is likely to be completely operational by 2018-end, and would cater to production of nearly 10,000 tons of new disposable diapers annually. Local authorities are subsidizing this recycling program of P&G, with an aim of alleviating strain of the diaper industry on the environment. Such recycling efforts by manufacturers will also help them gain consumer attraction coupled with reduction in their environmental footprint. This will further support the demand for disposable baby diapers in the near future.

