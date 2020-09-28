Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aromatherapy market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aromatherapy Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aromatherapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the aromatherapy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the aromatherapy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and threats to the aromatherapy market on a global level.

To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the aromatherapy market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, mode of delivery, application, and region segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the aromatherapy market by segmenting the market based on product, mode of delivery, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on the product, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumable segment is further segmented into essential oils and carrier oils. The essential oils include singles and blends. The singles segment is sub-segmented into herbaceous, woody, spicy, floral, citrus, earthy, camphoraceous, and others. The equipment segment is also fragmented into ultrasonic, nebulizing, evaporative, and heat. The mode of the delivery segment is divided into the topical application, aerial diffusion, and direct inhalation. Based on application, the aromatherapy market is segmented into relaxation, skin and hair care, pain management, cold and cough, insomnia, scar management, and others.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The report includes comprehensive profiles of major players operating in the global aromatherapy market, such as Edens Garden, Plant Therapy Inc., Thann-Oryza Co., Ltd., doTERRA International, Frontier Natural Products Co-op., Mountain Rose Herbs, G Baldwin & Co., Ouwave Aroma Tech (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., RyohinKeikaku Co., Ltd. (Muji), Young Living Essential Oils, and Zija International.

This report segments the global aromatherapy market as follows:

Global Aromatherapy Market: Product Segment Analysis

Consumables

Essential Oils

Singles

Herbaceous

Woody

Spicy

Floral

Citrus

Earthy

Camphoraceous

Others

Blends

Carrier Oils

Equipment

Ultrasonic

Nebulizing

Evaporative

Heat

Global Aromatherapy Market: Mode of Delivery Segment Analysis

Topical Application

Aerial Diffusion

Direct Inhalation

Global Aromatherapy Market: Application Segment Analysis

Relaxation

Skin & Hair Care

Pain Management

Cold & Cough

Insomnia

Scar Management

Others

Global Aromatherapy Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

