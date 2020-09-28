Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Grid market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Grid Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Grid market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Smart Grid Market by Technology (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Distribution Automation, Software & Hardware, Communication Service, Cyber Security, and Transmission Upgrades) and by Service (Consulting, Deployment & Integration, and Support & Maintenance)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the smart grid market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the smart grid market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the smart grid market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the smart grid market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the technology, service, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view on the smart grid market by segmenting the market based on technology, ServiceService, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes the demand for smart grid market based on all the segments in all the regions and countries.

Some industry players operating in the global smart grid market include Siemens, ABB, General Electric, Itron, Schneider Electric, Belden, Honeywell, Hubbell, Landis+Gyr, Oracle, Cisco, Fujitsu General, IBM, and Wipro.

This report segments the global smart grid market as follows:

Global Smart Grid Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Distribution Automation

Software & Hardware

Communication Service

Cyber Security

Transmission Upgrades

Global Smart Grid Market: Service Segment Analysis

Consulting

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Global Smart Grid Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

