Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Serverless Architecture Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Serverless Architecture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the serverless architecture market on the basis of service type, vertical, deployment model, and region. The study shows the past data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the serverless architecture market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the serverless architecture market on a regional level.

The report gives a transparent view of the serverless architecture market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operating across the global serverless architecture market. To understand the competitive landscape of the serverless architecture market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offers market attractiveness analysis, wherein service type, deployment model, vertical, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view of the serverless architecture market by segmenting the market based on service type, deployment model, vertical, and regional segments. All the segments of the serverless architecture market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The service type segment includes automation and integration services, API management services, monitoring services, security, support and maintenance, training and consulting, and others (metering and billing, reporting, and analytics services). The deployment model is bifurcated into the private and public cloud. The verticals of serverless architecture include banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government sector, general manufacturing, healthcare sector, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, retail, and others (energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and education). The market is analyzed based on five regionsNorth America (the U.S. Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

Certain prominent players in the serverless architecture market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, CA Technologies, Fiorano Software, ModuBiz Ltd., NTT Data, Manjrasoft Pty Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Rackspace Inc., Galactic Fog IP, Inc., and Platform9 Systems, Inc.

This report segments the serverless architecture market are as follows:

Global Serverless Architecture Market: By Service Type

Automation and Integration Services

API Management Services

Monitoring Services

Security

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others (Metering and Billing, Reporting, and Analytics Services)

Global Serverless Architecture Market: By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Global Serverless Architecture Market: By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government Sector

General Manufacturing

Healthcare Sector

IT and Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others (Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, and Education)

Global Serverless Architecture Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

