Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automation-as-a-Service market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automation-as-a-Service Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automation-as-a-Service market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Automation-as-a-Service Market by Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and On-Premises), by Business Function (Finance, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Human Resource, and Information Technology), by Technology (Knowledge-based Automation and Rule-based Automation), by Organization Size (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), and by End-Use Industry (Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Government Sector, BFSI, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts automation-as-a-service market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of automation-as-a-service market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the automation-as-a-service market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the automation-as-a-service market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the automation-as-a-service market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in the automation-as-a-service market. To understand the competitive landscape in the automation-as-a-service market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the automation-as-a-service market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein deployment, business function, technology, organization size, end-use industry, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the automation-as-a-service by segmenting the market based on deployment, business function, technology, organization size, end-use industry, and region. All the segments of the automation-as-a-service market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By deployment, the automation-as-a-service market is classified into the public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises. Finance, operations, sales and marketing, human resources, and information technology comprise the business function segment of the automation-as-a-service market. Knowledge-based automation and rule-based automation is included in the technology segment of the automation-as-a-service market. By organization size, this global market is bifurcated into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By end-use industry, the automation-as-a-service market is divided into transportation, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, government sector, BFSI, and others. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe for automation-as-a-service market with its further division into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

The competitive profiling of key players of the automation-as-a-service market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments, and products offered by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Renowned players included in this report are HCL Technologies, UiPath, Nice Ltd., Kofax Inc., Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., IBM Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, among others.

This report segments the global automation-as-a-service market as follows:

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On-Premises

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market: Business Function Segment Analysis

Finance

Operations

Sales and Marketing

Human Resources (HR)

Information Technology (IT)

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Knowledge-Based Automation

Rule-Based Automation

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market: Organization Size Segment Analysis

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Government Sector

BFSI

Others

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Automation-as-a-Service in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Automation-as-a-Service Market by Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and On-Premises), by Business Function (Finance, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Human Resource, and Information Technology), by Technology (Knowledge-based Automation and Rule-based Automation), by Organization Size (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), and by End-Use Industry (Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Government Sector, BFSI, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580