Subsea Pumps Market by Type (Helico-axial, Centrifugal, Hybrid Pump, Co-axial, Twin Screw, and ESP) and by Application (Subsea Separation, Subsea Injection, Subsea Boosting, and Gas Compression)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the subsea pumps market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the subsea pumps market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the subsea pumps market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the subsea pumps market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the type segment, application, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, technology, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the subsea pumps market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for subsea pumps market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

The key players involved in the market include Aker Solutions and Baker Hughes Incorporated, Flowserve Corporation, Fuglesangs Subsea AS, GE Oil & Gas, FMC Technologies Inc., Hayward Tyler Group Plc., ITT Bornemann, Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., SPX Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., and OneSubsea.

This report segments the global subsea pumps market as follows:

Global Subsea Pumps Market: Type Segment Analysis

Helico-axial

Centrifugal

Hybrid Pump

Co-axial

Twin Screw

ESP

Global Subsea Pumps Market: Application Segment Analysis

Subsea Separation

Subsea Injection

Subsea Boosting

Gas Compression

Global Subsea Pumps Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

