Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Point of Sale Software Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Point of Sale Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Point of Sale Software Market by Software Setup (Cloud-Based and Native), by Product (Mobile POS and Terminal POS), and by End-User (Retail, Government Sector, Healthcare, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Warehouses, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

This report analyzes and forecasts the point of sale software market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of point of sale software market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints for the point of sale software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the point of sale software market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the point of sale software market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in point of sale software market. To understand the competitive landscape in the point of sale software market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein software setup, product, end-user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the point of sale software by segmenting the market based on software setup, product, end-user, and region. All the segments of the point of sale software market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By software setup, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and native. Mobile POS and terminal POS comprise the product segment of this global market. The end-user segment comprises retail, government sector, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, warehouses, and others. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe, with its further division into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others.

Certain key players operating in the global point of sale software market are Square, Inc., Shopify, Paysafe Holdings, PayPal Holdings, Inc., uAccept, Clover Network, Inc., Gotmerchant.com, LLC, Harbortouch, eHopper, and TouchSuite, among others.

This report segments the global point of sale software market as follows:

Global Point of Sale Software Market: Software Setup Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based

Native

Global Point of Sale Software Market: Product Segment Analysis

Mobile POS

Terminal POS

Global Point of Sale Software Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Retail

Government Sector

Healthcare

Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Warehouses

Others

Global Point of Sale Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

