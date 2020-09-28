Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises, and Hybrid), by Application (Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Finance & Accounting Management, Human Resource Management, Risk Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Manufacturing), by Organization Size (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), and by End-Use Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government Sector, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

This report analyzes and forecasts the enterprise resource planning technologies market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of enterprise resource planning technologies market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the enterprise resource planning technologies market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the enterprise resource planning technologies market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the enterprise resource planning technologies market. To understand the competitive landscape in the enterprise resource planning technologies market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the enterprise resource planning technologies by segmenting the market based on deployment, application, organization size, end-use industry, and region. All the segments of enterprise resource planning technologies market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By deployment, the global enterprise resource planning technologies market is bifurcated into cloud, on-premises, and hybrid. By application, this global market is divided into customer relationship management, supply chain management, supplier relationship management, finance and accounting management, human resource management, risk management, project portfolio management, and manufacturing. By organization size, the global enterprise resource planning technologies market is bifurcated into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. IT and telecom, BFSI, government sector, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and others form the end-user industry segment of global enterprise resource planning technologies market. This markets regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe with its further division into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, and Argentina, among others.

Some of the major players operating in the global enterprise resource planning technologies market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Infor, Sage Group Plc, NetSuite Inc., SYSPRO, Unit4, and TOTVS S.A., among others.

This report segments the global enterprise resource planning technologies market into:

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud

On-Premises

Hybrid

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market: Application Segment Analysis

Customer Relationship Management

Supply Chain Management

Supplier Relationship Management

Finance & Accounting Management

Human Resource Management

Risk Management

Project Portfolio Management

Manufacturing

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market: Organization Size Segment Analysis

Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government Sector

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises, and Hybrid), by Application (Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Finance & Accounting Management, Human Resource Management, Risk Management, Project Portfolio Management, and Manufacturing), by Organization Size (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), and by End-Use Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government Sector, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580