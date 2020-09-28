Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market by Type (Web Hosted, Licensed Enterprise, and Cloud-Based) and by Platform (Hospitals, CROs, Academic Institutes, Pharma & Biotech Organizations, and Medical Device Manufacturers)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model of the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new platform launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, platform, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and the type portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market by segmenting the market based on type, platform, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes demand for electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

Some major players operating in the global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market are Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Paraxel International Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, eClinical Solutions, OmniComm Systems, Inc., CRF Health, ERT, and BioClinica, among others.

This report segments the global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market as follows:

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market: Type Analysis

Web Hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-Based

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market: Platform Analysis

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

