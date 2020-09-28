Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology Node (5nm-10nm, 11nm-20nm, and Above 20nm), by Application (Cameras, Smartphones, Vehicles, Robots, AR/VR Devices, and Others), and by End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Robotics, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market on a global and regional level. The study offers the past data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market dynamics offers a brief insight into the drivers and restraints for the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. To understand the competitive landscape in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the technology node, application, end-use industry, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market by segmenting the market based on technology node, application, end-use industry, and region. All the segments of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on technology node, global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is divided into 5nm-10nm, 11nm-20nm, and above 20nm. Cameras, Smartphones, vehicles, robots, AR/VR devices, and others form the application segment of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. By end-use industry, the market comprises consumer electronics, automotive, robotics, and others. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe for the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market with further division into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others.

The competitive profiling of the key players of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent developments, and products offered by them which can help in assessing competition in the market. Some players included in this report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Apple, Inc., Alphabet Inc., MediaTek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., among others.

This report segments the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market as follows:

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Technology Node Segment Analysis

5nm-10nm

11nm-20nm

Above 20nm

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Application Segment Analysis

Cameras

Smartphones

Vehicles

Robots

AR/VR Devices

Others

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Robotics

Others

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) in related sectors.

