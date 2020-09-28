Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Service Analytics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Service Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Service Analytics Market By Business Application (Customer Service Analytics, Field Service Analytics, and IT Service Analytics), By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), and By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utility, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Wholesale, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the global service analytics market on the basis of business application, components, deployment mode, vertical, and region. The study shows past the data from 2015 to 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints of the global service analytics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the service analytics market on a regional level.

The report gives a transparent view of the service analytics market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in the global service analytics market. To understand the competitive landscape of service analytics market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view of the service analytics market by segmenting the market based on business application, components, deployment mode, and regional segments. All the segments of service analytics market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By business application, the market is segmented into customer service analytics, field service analytics, and IT service analytics. By component, this market is bifurcated into solution and services. The service segment is sub-segmented into consulting services, managed services, and support and maintenance services. The deployment segment is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The vertical segment includes banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy and utility, government, healthcare, and life sciences, retail and wholesale, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and others. By region, the market includes North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Prominent players of the global service analytics market include Agile CRM, Aureus Analytics, BlueFletch, Centina Systems, ClickSoftware Technologies, Datahero, Inc., Field Squared, Helpshift, iCharts, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, Mobi, Numerify, Inc., Oracle, Paskon, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Servicenow, Inc., Sisense, and Tableau Software, among others.

This report segments the global service analytics market into:

Global Service Analytics Market: By Business Application

Customer Service Analytics

Field Service Analytics

IT Service Analytics

Global Service Analytics Market: By Component

Solution

Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Global Service Analytics Market: By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Service Analytics Market: By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utility

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Wholesale

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Global Service Analytics Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

