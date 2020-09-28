Cold Pain Therapy Market by Product (OTC Products and Prescription Products), by Application (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Post-Operative Therapy, and Post-Trauma Therapy), and by Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cold Pain Therapy market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the cold pain therapy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the cold pain therapy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cold pain therapy market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the cold pain therapy market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The study provides a decisive view on the cold pain therapy market by segmenting it on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further segmentation into major countries including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, etc. This segmentation includes the demand for a cold pain therapy market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

Some key players of the global cold pain therapy market players are Sanofi, DJO Global, 3M, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Ossur, Performance Health, Medline Industries, Beiersdorf, and Custom Ice.

This report segments the global cold pain therapy market into:

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market: Product Analysis

OTC Products

Pharmaceuticals

Gels, Ointments, and Creams

Sprays and Foams

Patches

Roll-Ons

Medical Devices

Cooling Towels, Compresses, Wraps, and Pads

Cold Packs

Prescription Products

Motorized Devices

Non-Motorized Devices

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market: Application Analysis

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Sports Injuries

Post-Operative Therapy

Post-Trauma Therapy

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

