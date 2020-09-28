Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Subscription and Billing Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Subscription and Billing Management Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Subscription and Billing Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Subscription and Billing Management Market by Component (Software and Services), by Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), by Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), and by End-User Industry (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the subscription and billing management market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of subscription and billing management market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints of the subscription and billing management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the subscription and billing management market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the subscription and billing management market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the global subscription and billing management market. To understand the competitive landscape in the subscription and billing management market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the subscription and billing management market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the subscription and billing management by segmenting the market based on deployment, component, enterprise, end-user industry, and region. All the segments of the subscription and billing management market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. By deployment, the global subscription and billing management market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. Software and services comprise the component segment of the global subscription and billing management market. Small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises form the enterprise segment of the subscription and billing management market. The end-user industry segment includes retail, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others. The regional segmentation of the market comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe with its further division into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina.

Some key players of the global subscription and billing management market are Netsuite, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Fastspring, Cerillion PLC, Aria Systems, Inc., Cleverbridge AG, Avangate B.V., Zuora, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE among others.

The report segments the global subscription and billing management market into:

Global Subscription and Billing Management Market: Deployment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Subscription and Billing Management Market: Component Analysis

Software

Billing Mediation

Subscription Order Management

Financial customer Care and Dispute Management

Pricing and Quote Management

Others

Services

Managed

Professional

Global Subscription and Billing Management Market: Enterprise Analysis

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Subscription and Billing Management Market: End-User Industry Analysis

Retail

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Global Subscription and Billing Management Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

