Cannabis Beverages Market by Type (Alcoholic Cannabis Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Beverages), by End-Use (Household and HoReCa), and by Distribution Channel (B2B and B2C)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cannabis Beverages Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannabis Beverages market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the cannabis beverages market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the cannabis beverages market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cannabis beverages market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the cannabis beverages market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The study provides a decisive view on the cannabis beverages market is segmented based on type, end-use, distribution channel, and region. By type, the global cannabis beverages market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The alcoholic cannabis beverages market is further segmented into cannabis-infused beers, cannabis-infused spirits, cannabis-infused wines, and others. The non-alcoholic cannabis market is further segmented into marijuana tea, marijuana elixirs, cannabis soda, and cannabis coffee and cold brew. By end-user, the global cannabis beverages market is categorized into household and HoReCa. By distribution channel, the cannabis beverages market is segmented into B2B and B2C (convenience stores, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others). By geography, the global cannabis beverages market includes North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. This segmentation includes the demand for cannabis beverages market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

Some key players of the global cannabis beverages market are Beverages Trade Network, Coca“Cola, Lagunitas, The Alkaline Water Company, New Age Beverages Corporation, COALITION BREWING, Dutch Windmill Spirits, Heineken, Klosterbrauerei WeiÃŸenohe, SK Rodnik, Koios Beverage Corporation, The Supreme Cannabis Company, General Cannabis Corporation, Heineken, Coalition Brewing, Bhang Corporation, and Cannabis Energy Drink.

This report segments the global cannabis beverages market into:

Global Cannabis Beverages Market: Type Analysis

Alcoholic

Cannabis-Infused Beers

Cannabis-Infused Spirits

Cannabis-Infused Wines

Others

Non-Alcoholic

Marijuana Tea

Marijuana Elixirs

Cannabis Soda

Cannabis Coffee and Cold Brew

Global Cannabis Beverages Market: End-Use Analysis

Household

HoReCa

Global Cannabis Beverages Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

B2B

B2C

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Global Cannabis Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

