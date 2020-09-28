Cannabis Edibles Market by Type (Solid Edibles, Topical Edibles, Inhalation, and Liquid Edibles), by Preparation (Cannabidiol and Tetrahydrocannabinol), and by Application (Cancer, Epilepsy, Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimers, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cannabis Edibles market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cannabis Edibles Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannabis Edibles market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the cannabis edibles market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the cannabis edibles market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cannabis edibles market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the cannabis edibles market, we have included a competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, service type, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The study provides a decisive view of the cannabis edibles market by segmenting it based on the type, preparation, application, and region. By type, the global cannabis edibles market includes solid edibles, topical edibles, inhalation, and liquid edibles. By preparation, the global cannabis edibles market is bifurcated into cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol. By application, the cannabis edibles market is segmented into cancer, epilepsy, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimers, and others (anorexia, nausea, etc.). All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global cannabis edibles market are Koios Beverage Corporation, The Supreme Cannabis Company, General Cannabis Corporation, Organigram Holding Inc., Cannabis Sativa, Inc., Heineken, Coalition Brewing, Corona, Syqe Medical, Bend Company, Bhang Corporation, Cannabis Energy Drink, Mentor Capital, VCC BRANDS, and Kiva Confections.

This report segments the global cannabis edibles market into:

Global Cannabis Edibles Market: Type Analysis

Solid Edibles

Baked Foods

Capsules

Others (Gummies and Mints)

Topical Edibles

Inhalation

Liquid Edibles

Global Cannabis Edibles Market: Preparation Analysis

Cannabidiol

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Global Cannabis Edibles Market: Application Analysis

Cancer

Epilepsy

Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Alzheimers

Others (Anorexia, Nausea, etc.)

Global Cannabis edibles Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

