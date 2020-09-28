Fruit Juice Concentrates to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2018 – 2028

“

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Fruit Juice Concentrates market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Fruit Juice Concentrates market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Fruit Juice Concentrates market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Fruit Juice Concentrates market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Fruit Juice Concentrates market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global fruit juice concentrates market include Northwest Naturals LLC, SunOpta Inc., KERR CONCENTRATES Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Welch Foods Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, DOHLER GmbH, Sudzucker AG, FruitSmart, AGRANA Investment Corp, Agrana Beteiligungs Ag, China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd., Coca-Cola, Hershey, Kanegrade Ltd., Pioma Industries, SVZ, Rudolf Wild Gmbh & Co. Kg, Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc., Sunopta Inc., among others.

Fruit juice concentrates are non-fermented drinks with a negligible amount of water. It is obtained by squeezing fresh fruits which are as healthy as fresh fruits. There are many foods in which fruit juice concentrates are used as natural flavor and sweeteners such as fruit drinks, ice cream, yogurt, baby food etc. The storage and logistic cost associated with fruit juice concentrate are very low. Due to hectic work schedules of the working class and ease of use, fruit juice concentrates have high demand in Europe and North America market. The demand for fruit juice concentrates is expected to increase in upcoming years especially in developed countries. Fruit juices are becoming part of the daily diet which drives the market for fruit juice concentrates. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that consuming 1 to 2.5 cups of fruits per day according to age n gender have many health benefits. More than billions of gallons of fruit and vegetable juices are consumed in each year in U.S. Worlds 75% of juice supply is done by the U.S. So the major key drivers of the fruit juice concentrate market are increasing health conscious population, ease of use, wide area of application, long shelf life and low cost.

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

“