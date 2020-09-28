Fertigation And Chemigation Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market

By Crop Type (Plantation Crops, Field Crops, Orchard Crops), By Agri Input (Insecticide, Fertilizer, Herbicide), By Application (Greenhouse Irrigation, Agriculture Irrigation, Landscape Irrigation), By Irrigation System (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation), By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of World)

View Source Of Related Reports:

Fertigation And Chemigation Market

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Agrigenomics Market

Starter Culture Market

Spray Drying Equipment Market

Seed Market

Rodenticides Market

Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Phytosterols Market

Phosphine Fumigation Market

Pet Food Ingredients Market

Oilseed Processing Market

Nematicides Market

Market Overview:

The Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market was valued at USD 33.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 56.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008081

Fertigation and Chemigation market has gained importance due to rising water scarcity, and less labor intensive. They involve various irrigation techniques like sprinkler irrigation and drip irrigation. These techniques are used to improve the crop yield and have better quality crops. The rising population and demand for better quality crops is the main key for the growth of this market. Many companies in the agricultural industry have started investing and taking interest in Fertigation & Chemigation Market.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Improvement in plant growth and quality of crops.

1.2 High demand and Rising population.

1.3 Excellent efficiency in the usage of nutrients.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Very high initial investments.

2.2 Critical application doses.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market is segmented on the basis of Crop type, Agri input, Application, Region and Irrigation systems.

1. By Crop Type:

1.1 Plantation Crops

1.2 Field Crops

1.3 Orchard Crops

1.4 Forage & Turf Grasses

2. By Agri Input:

2.1 Insecticide

2.2 Fertilizer

2.3 Herbicide

2.4 Fungicide

2.5 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Agriculture Irrigation

3.2 Greenhouse Irrigation

3.3 Landscape Irrigation

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of World

5. By Irrigation System:

5.1 Drip Irrigation

5.2 Sprinkler Irrigation

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Valmont Industries, Inc.

2. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

3. Rivulis Irrigation

4. Rain Bird Corporation

5. Nelson Irrigation Corporation

6. The Toro Company

7. Lindsay Corporation

8. Netafim

9. T-L Irrigation Co.

10. EPC Industrie Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10008081

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609