Updates On Microencapsulation Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Microencapsulation Market was valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Microencapsulation is a process in which small particles are surrounded by a coating in order to change the properties of small capsules. Generally, this technology is used to incorporate food ingredients, cells, and enzymes on a micro metric scale. Besides, these products also prevent pharmaceuticals from degrading.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand from the functional food industry

1.2 Growing demand for microencapsulation from the pharma and healthcare sectors

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costs

2.2 Regulatory obstacles

Market Segmentation:

The global Microencapsulation Market is segmented on the basis of By Technology, Core Material, Shell Material, Application and region

1. Global Microencapsulation Market, by Technology:

1.1 Emulsion Technology

1.1.1 in Situ Polymerization

1.1.2 Coacervation

1.1.3 Sol-Gel Encapsulation

1.2 Spray Technology

1.2.1 Spray Drying

1.2.2 Spray Chilling

1.2.3 Centrifugal Extrusion

1.2.4 Spinning Disk/Rotational Suspension Separation

1.3 Dripping Technology

1.3.1 Spinning Disk/Rotational Suspension Separation

1.3.2 Centrifugal Extrusion

1.4 Others

2. Global Microencapsulation Market, by Core Material:

2.1 Phase Change Materials

2.2 Agricultural Inputs

2.3 Food Additives

2.4 Pharmaceutical

2.5 Healthcare Drugs

3. Global Microencapsulation Market, by Shell Material:

3.1 Polymers

3.2 Gums and Resins

3.3 Lipids

3.4 Carbohydrates

3.5 Proteins

4. Global Microencapsulation Market, by Application:

4.1 Pharmaceutical & Health Care Products

4.2 Food & Beverages

4.3 Household & Personal Care

4.4 Agrochemicals

4.5 Construction

5. Global Microencapsulation Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Capsulae

2. LycoRed Group

3. BASF SE

4. Balchem

5. Lipo Technologies

6. Encapsys

7. AVEKA Group

8. Reed Pacific Pty. Ltd.

9. Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

10. TasteTech Ltd.

11. GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

12. Ronald T. Dodge Co.

13. Evonik

14. InnoBio Limited

15. Bayer AG

16. Dow Corning Corporation

17. 3M

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Microencapsulation Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

