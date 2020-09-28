Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Metallized BOPP Film Market

Metallized BOPP Film Market: Overview

Metallized BOPP film are manufactured with superior thermal insulation properties over equivalents such as wax paper and cellophane, Metallized biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films have been increasingly utilized at a commendable pace over the recent past. Metallized BOPP films products are to be segmented into electronics, food processing, insulation, cosmetics, laminating, and printing depending on their applications.

Metallized BOPP Film Market to gain traction in Electronics Industries

Due to metallized BOPP film market growing demand in electronics, food packaging and insulation applications, the global metalized biaxially focused polypropylene market is expected to rise over the forecast period. Metalized BOPP Films are designed for electronic applications mainly for the production of condensers as dielectric and also for the production of anti-static bags.

Capacitors are commonly used in all electronic circuits, and the increasing reliance on automation and mechanization has led to rising industrial applications. Metallized BOPP films are extended in two directions, offering properties such as improved tensile strength and rigidity, creating enormous potential in all packaging applications. Also, metallized BOPP films have properties such as improved water resistance and gas barrier are generating rising demand for metallized BOPP films market.

Gift Wrapping Industries to boost due to Metallized BOPP Film Market

As, metallized BOPP film is used for decorative packaging or gift wrapping that leads to increased demand during seasons and holidays, particularly when metallized BOPP film gives a sparkle to packages that paper and which others materials cannot. Manufacturing metallized BOPP films to produce containers filled with water-resistant and gas-resistant products for preservation and safety, the personal care industries have shown increased demand during the forecast period.

Petroleum Prices to hamper the growth of Metallized BOPP Films market

Metallized BOPP films prices are related to petroleum and are therefore expected to increase in the years ahead. Petroleum Prices could pose a potential barrier to the development of the global market for metallized BOPP films. Facing supply-demand imbalances within the industry, however, metallized BOPP films remains constantly high in demand. In India, there is still substantial production of metallized paper and expected growth is in the internal liner markets for labels and cigarette cartons.

Metallized BOPP Film Market: Segmentation

The global Metallized BOPP Film market is segmented as follows –

By Application, the global Metallized BOPP Film market is segmented into –

Packaging

Decoration

Lamination

Labelling

Insulation

By End-Use Industry, the global Metallized BOPP Film market is segmented into –

Food Services

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Fertilizers

Logistics & Transportation

Household

Others

