Propylene Glycol Market by Grade (Industrial Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade) and by End-Use Industry (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Building & Construction, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the propylene glycol market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on both volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the propylene glycol market. It also provides the impact of the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the propylene glycol market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive view of the propylene glycol market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has additionally been enclosed. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the propylene glycol market across the globe. The report covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of the key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the propylene glycol market by segmenting the market based on grade, end-use industry, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The grade segment of the propylene glycol market comprises industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. By end-user industry, the global propylene glycol market is divided into cosmetics and personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, building and construction, and others. The regional classification includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and the key countries such as the U.S., UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, etc.

Some key players of the global propylene glycol market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, SKC Co., Ltd., Temix International S.R.L., and Ineos Oxide, among others.

The report segments the global propylene glycol market into:

Global Propylene Glycol Market: Grade Analysis

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Propylene Glycol Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Global Propylene Glycol Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

