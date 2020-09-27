Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Robots market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Robots Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Robots market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Medical Robots Market by Product Type (Robotic Systems and Accessories and Instruments), by Application (Orthopedic, Neurology, Laparoscopic, Cardiology, and Others), and by End-User (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospitals)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the medical robots market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the medical robots market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the medical robots market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the medical robots market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the medical robots market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the medical robots market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, end-user, and region. By product type, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems and accessories and instruments. The robotic systems have been sub-segmented into non-invasive radiosurgery robots, surgical robots, pharmacy and hospital automation robots, and rehabilitation robots. Surgical robots have been further divided into cardiology robotic systems, neurological robotic systems, laparoscopic robotic systems, steerable robotics, and orthopedic robotic systems. Pharmacy and hospital automation robots have been further divided into IV robots and pharmacy automation robots. Rehabilitation robots have been further divided into prosthetic robots, therapeutic robots, exoskeleton robots, and assistive robots. The application segment includes orthopedic, neurology, laparoscopic, cardiology, and others. The end-user segment includes clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals.

The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global medical robots market are Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Engineering Services Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., and Kirby Lester LLC, among others.

This report segments the global medical robots market into:

Global Medical Robots Market: By Product Type

Robotic Systems

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Cardiology Robotic Systems

Neurological Robotic Systems

Laparoscopic Robotic Systems

Steerable Robotics

Orthopedic Robotic Systems

Pharmacy and Hospital Automation Robots

IV Robots

Pharmacy Automation Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Prosthetic Robots

Therapeutic Robots

Exoskeleton Robots

Assistive Robots

Accessories and Instruments

Global Medical Robots Market: By Application

Orthopedic

Neurology

Laparoscopic

Cardiology

Others

Global Medical Robots Market: By End-User

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Global Medical Robots Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

