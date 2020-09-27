Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Augmented and Virtual Reality market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Augmented and Virtual Reality Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Augmented and Virtual Reality market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market by Device (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Handheld Device, Head-Up Display (HUD), Projector and Display Wall, Gesture-Tracking Device, and Others), by Offering (Hardware and Software), by Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, and Others), and by Vertical (Entertainment & Media, Gaming, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the augmented and virtual reality market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the augmented and virtual reality market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the augmented and virtual reality market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global augmented and virtual reality along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global augmented and virtual reality market is segmented based on device, offering, application, vertical, and region. The device segment includes a head-mounted display (HMD), handheld device, head-up display (HUD), projector, and display wall, gesture-tracking device, and others. The offering segment is classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further classified into semiconductor offerings, position trackers, displays and projectors, cameras, sensors, and others. The software segment further includes cloud-based software, software development kits, VR content creation, and AR software functions. By application, the market is classified into consumer, commercial, enterprise, and others. By vertical, the market includes entertainment and media, gaming, healthcare, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, retail, education, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and GCC Countries.

Some key participants operating in the global augmented and virtual reality market are Sony, HTC, Microsoft, PTC, Google, Samsung Electronics, Zugara, DAQRI, Wikitude, Upskill, Osterhout Design Group, Magic Leap, Blippar, EON Reality, Visteon, Zugara, MAXST, Vuzix, and Continental, among others.

This report segments the global augmented and virtual reality market into:

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Device Analysis

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Handheld Device

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projector and Display Wall

Gesture-Tracking Device

Others

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Semiconductor Components

Position Trackers

Displays and Projectors

Cameras

Sensors

Others

Software

Cloud-Based Services

Software Development Kits

VR Content Creation

AR Software Functions

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Application Analysis

Consumer

Commercial

Enterprise

Others

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Vertical Analysis

Entertainment and Media

Gaming

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Others

Augmented and Virtual Reality Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

