Biocontrol Agents Market by Crop Type (Fruits & Tree Nuts, Vegetables, Floriculture, and Row Crops), by Environment Covered (Open Field and Greenhouse), and by Biocontrol Agent (Macro-Organisms, Micro-Organisms, Chemicals, Pollinators, Pheromones, Traps, and Others),COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the biocontrol agents market in North America and Europe. The study provides data for 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the biocontrol agents market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the biocontrol agents market in North America and Europe.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the biocontrol agents market, we have included market trends, product definition, and summary of the market. In addition, the study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market in North America and Europe. Moreover, the study covers the product portfolio of various companies.

The study provides a decisive view of the biocontrol agents market by segmenting the market based on crop type, environment covered, biocontrol agent, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the demand for North America and Europe.

Some key players operating in the biocontrol agents market in North America and Europe include Andermatt Biocontrol AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, BiolineAgroSciences Ltd., Certis USA L.L.C., Syngenta, Biocontrol Technologies SL, Koppert B.V., AMW Nutzlinge GmbH, CBC (Europe) S.R.L., and FMC Corporation.

This report segments the biocontrol agents market in North America and Europe into:

North America and Europe Biocontrol Agents Market: Crop Type Analysis

Fruits and Tree Nuts

Raspberries

Strawberries

Blackberries

Blueberries

Papaya

Cherimoya

Gooseberry

Filbert (Hazelnut)

Others

Vegetables

Tomatoes

Peppers

Melons

Cucumber

Aubergines

Spinach

Garlic

Chickpeas

Pumpkin

Others

Floriculture

Potted Herbaceous Perennials

Salvia

Ornamental Grasses

Daylily

Coreopsis

Vinca

Heuchera

Astilbe

Columbine

Ivy

Rudbeckia

Others

Cut Flowers

Lily

Gladiolus

Rose

Orchid

Tulip

Snapdragon

Delphinium

Others

Annual Bedding Plants

Potted Flowering Plants

Propagators

Others

Row Crops

Food Grains

Sunflower

Potato

Canola

Dry Beans

Flax

Buckwheat

Cotton

Maize

Soybeans

Sugar Beets

Others

North America and Europe Biocontrol Agents Market: Environment Covered Analysis

Open Field

Greenhouse

North America and Europe Biocontrol Agents Market: Biocontrol Agent Analysis

Macro-Organisms

Mites

Trichogramma

Predatory Insects

ParasitoÃ¯des

Nematodes

Micro-Organisms

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bioherbicides

Chemicals

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Pollinators

Honeybee

Others

Pheromones

Traps

Others

North America and Europe Biocontrol Agents Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

