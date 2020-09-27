Biocontrol Agents Market by Crop Type (Fruits & Tree Nuts, Vegetables, Floriculture, and Row Crops), by Environment Covered (Open Field and Greenhouse), and by Biocontrol Agent (Macro-Organisms, Micro-Organisms, Chemicals, Pollinators, Pheromones, Traps, and Others),COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biocontrol Agents market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Biocontrol Agents Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biocontrol Agents market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Abstract
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the biocontrol agents market in North America and Europe. The study provides data for 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the biocontrol agents market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the biocontrol agents market in North America and Europe.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the biocontrol agents market, we have included market trends, product definition, and summary of the market. In addition, the study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market in North America and Europe. Moreover, the study covers the product portfolio of various companies.
The study provides a decisive view of the biocontrol agents market by segmenting the market based on crop type, environment covered, biocontrol agent, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the demand for North America and Europe.
Some key players operating in the biocontrol agents market in North America and Europe include Andermatt Biocontrol AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, BiolineAgroSciences Ltd., Certis USA L.L.C., Syngenta, Biocontrol Technologies SL, Koppert B.V., AMW Nutzlinge GmbH, CBC (Europe) S.R.L., and FMC Corporation.
This report segments the biocontrol agents market in North America and Europe into:
North America and Europe Biocontrol Agents Market: Crop Type Analysis
Fruits and Tree Nuts
Raspberries
Strawberries
Blackberries
Blueberries
Papaya
Cherimoya
Gooseberry
Filbert (Hazelnut)
Others
Vegetables
Tomatoes
Peppers
Melons
Cucumber
Aubergines
Spinach
Garlic
Chickpeas
Pumpkin
Others
Floriculture
Potted Herbaceous Perennials
Salvia
Ornamental Grasses
Daylily
Coreopsis
Vinca
Heuchera
Astilbe
Columbine
Ivy
Rudbeckia
Others
Cut Flowers
Lily
Gladiolus
Rose
Orchid
Tulip
Snapdragon
Delphinium
Others
Annual Bedding Plants
Potted Flowering Plants
Propagators
Others
Row Crops
Food Grains
Sunflower
Potato
Canola
Dry Beans
Flax
Buckwheat
Cotton
Maize
Soybeans
Sugar Beets
Others
North America and Europe Biocontrol Agents Market: Environment Covered Analysis
Open Field
Greenhouse
North America and Europe Biocontrol Agents Market: Biocontrol Agent Analysis
Macro-Organisms
Mites
Trichogramma
Predatory Insects
ParasitoÃ¯des
Nematodes
Micro-Organisms
Bioinsecticides
Biofungicides
Bioherbicides
Chemicals
Insecticides
Fungicides
Herbicides
Pollinators
Honeybee
Others
Pheromones
Traps
Others
North America and Europe Biocontrol Agents Market: Regional Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
