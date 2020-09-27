Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Diabetes Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Diabetes Management Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Diabetes Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report a covers forecast and an analysis of the digital diabetes management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the digital diabetes management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital diabetes management market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the digital diabetes management market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the digital diabetes management market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the digital diabetes management market by segmenting the market based on type, product and service, end-user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into wearable and handheld devices. By product and service, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, and services. The devices segment is sub-segmented into continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart glucose meters, smart insulin pens, and closed-loop systems/smart insulin pumps and smart insulin patches. The digital diabetes management apps are sub-classified into diabetes and blood glucose tracking apps and weight and diet management apps. By end-user, the market is segmented into individuals/home healthcare, academic and research institutes, hospitals and specialty diabetes clinics, and others.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further segmentation into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global digital diabetes management market include Medtronic, Dexcom, B. Braun, Abbott Laboratories, Tandem Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation, Lifescan Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care, AgaMatrix, Glooko Inc., Tidepool, and Dariohealth, among others.

This report segments the global digital diabetes management market into:

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market: By Type

Wearable Devices

Handheld Devices

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market: By Product and Service

Devices

Smart Glucose Meters

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Smart Insulin Pens

Smart Insulin Pumps/Closed-Loop Systems and Smart Insulin Patches

Digital Diabetes Management Apps

Diabetes and Blood Glucose Tracking Apps

Weight and Diet Management Apps

Data Management Software and Platforms

Services

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market: By End-User

Individual/Home Healthcare

Hospitals and Specialty Diabetes Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

