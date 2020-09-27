Blood Collection Market by Product (Needles and Syringes, Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags, Blood Collection Devices, and Lancets), by Method (Manual Blood Collection and Automated Blood Collection), and by End-User (Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Collection market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Blood Collection Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Blood Collection market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the blood collection market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2017 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the blood collection market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the blood collection market on a global level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the blood collection market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.
The study provides a decisive view of the blood collection market by segmenting the market based on product, method, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. By product, the market is segmented into needles and syringes, blood collection devices blood bags, blood collection tubes, and lancets. By the method, the market includes manual blood collection and automated blood collection. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and pathology laboratories, blood banks, and others.
The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further segmentation into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.
Some key players of the global blood collection market include Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Nipro Medical Corporation, Qiagen, F.L. Medical SRL, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, Greiner Haemonetics Corporation, and Sarstedt AG & Co., among others.
This report segments the global blood collection market into:
Global Blood Collection market: Product Analysis
Needles and Syringes
Blood Collection Tubes
Serum Tubes
Plasma/Whole Blood Tubes
Blood Bags
Blood Collection Devices
Lancets
Global Blood Collection market: Method Analysis
Manual Blood Collection
Automated Blood Collection
Global Blood Collection market: End-User Analysis
Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories
Blood Banks
Others
Global Blood Collection Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
