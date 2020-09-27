Concrete Pump Market by Type (Truck-Mounted Concrete Pumps, Stationary Concrete Pumps, and Specialized Concrete Pumps) and by End-User (Industrial, Commercial, and Domestic)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Concrete Pump market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Concrete Pump Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Concrete Pump market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the concrete pump market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information for 2016, 2017, and 2018 with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on both volume (Units) and revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the concrete pump market. It also provides an impact on the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the concrete pump market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view of the concrete pump market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been enclosed. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the concrete pump market across the globe. In addition, the report covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the concrete pump market by segmenting the market based on type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. By type, the global concrete pump market includes truck-mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. By end-user, the global concrete pump market includes industrial, commercial, and domestic. The regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further divided into major countries, such as the U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC Countries, and South Africa.

Some key players of the global concrete pump market are Concord Concrete Pumps, LIEBHERR Group, Ajax Fiori Engineering, Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc., Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co, Ltd., SCHWING GmbH, Apollo Infratech Pvt. Ltd., PCP Group, Sany Group, and PUTZMEISTER, among others.

This report segments the global concrete pump market into:

Global Concrete Pump Market: Type Analysis

Truck-Mounted Concrete Pumps

Stationary Concrete Pumps

Specialized Concrete Pumps

Global Concrete Pump Market: End-User Analysis

Industrial

Commercial

Domestic

Global Concrete Pump Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

