Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the consumer internet of things (CIoT) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the consumer internet of things (CIoT) market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the consumer internet of things (CIoT) market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global consumer internet of things (CIoT) market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the consumer internet of things (CIoT) market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global consumer internet of things (CIoT) market is majorly segmented on the basis of node component, network infrastructure, solution, application, and region. The node component segment is categorized into the sensor, logic device, processor, connectivity IC, and a memory device. The processor segment is further categorized into the microcontroller (MUC) and a microprocessor (MPU). Wired and wireless are the sub-segments of connectivity IC. The memory device further segment includes flash and DRAM. By network infrastructure, the market is segmented into storage, gateway, Ethernet switch and routing, and server. The solution segment includes software and platform. By application, the market is classified into home security and smart domestic, wearable technology, personal healthcare, asset tracking, smart office, smart homes, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and GCC Countries among others.

Some key participants operating in the global consumer internet of things (CIoT) are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Qualcomm Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., AT&T Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sony Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., LG Electronics Inc., IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Apple Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Amazon, and Alphabet Inc., among others.

This report segments the global consumer internet of things (CIoT) market as follows:

Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Node Component Analysis

Sensor

Logic Device

Processor

Microcontroller (MUC)

The microprocessor (MPU)

Connectivity IC

Wired

Wireless

Memory Device

Flash

Dram

Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Network Infrastructure Analysis

Storage

Gateway

Ethernet Switch and Routing

Server

Density-Optimized Server

Tower Server

Blade Server

Rack Server

Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Solution Segment Analysis

Software

Platform

Device Management

Application Management

Network Management

Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Application Analysis

Home Security and Smart Domestic

Wearable Technology

Personal Healthcare

Asset Tracking

Smart Office

Smart Homes

Others

Consumer Internet of Things (CIoT) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

