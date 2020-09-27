Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coating Resins market.

Coating Resins Market by Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Vinyl, and Epoxy), by Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, High Solid, Powder Coating, and Radiation Cured), and by Application (Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM, Vehicle Refinish, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the coating resins market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Million Liters) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the coating resins market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the coating resins on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the coating resins, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the coating resins by segmenting the market based on type, technology, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. This segmentation includes the demand for coating resins based on all segments in major countries, such as UK, Germany, France, the U.S., and China.

By type, the coating resins market is segmented into alkyd, vinyl, polyurethane, acrylic, and epoxy. By technology, the market is segmented into solvent-borne, high solids, waterborne, radiation cured, and powder coating. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into industrial, architectural, protective and marine, vehicle refinish, automotive OEM, and others.

Some major players operating in the global coating resins market are Dow Chemical, Arkema Coating Resins, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., BASF, PCCR USA, Allnex, Royal DSM N.V., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik, Bayer A.G., Ferro Coating Resins, and Nuplex Industries Limited.

This report segments the global coating resins market into:

Global Coating Resins Market: Type Analysis

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Vinyl

Epoxy

Global Coating Resins Market: Technology Analysis

Waterborne

Solvent Borne

High Solid

Powder Coating

Radiation Cured

Global Coating Resins Market: Application Analysis

Architectural

Industrial

Protective and Marine

Automotive OEM

Vehicle Refinish

Others

Global Coating Resins Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents of this Report @ Coating Resins Market by Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Vinyl, and Epoxy), by Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, High Solid, Powder Coating, and Radiation Cured), and by Application (Architectural, Industrial, Protective & Marine, Automotive OEM, Vehicle Refinish, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

