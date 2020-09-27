Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radar Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Radar Sensor Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Radar Sensor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Radar Sensor Market by Product (Pulse Radar, Altimeter, CW Radar, Imaging Radar, Speed Gauge, and Others), by Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR), Millimeter Wave, RF MEMS, and Others), by Range (Short-Range Radar, Mid-Range Radar, and Long-Range Radar), by Application (Environmental and Weather Monitoring, Driving Assistance, Traffic Monitoring and Management, Security and Surveillance, and Others), and by End-Use (Government, Industrial, and Commercial)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the radar sensor market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion) & volume (K Units). The assessment of radar sensor market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints for the radar sensor market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the radar sensor market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the radar sensor market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in the market. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study also encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view on the radar sensor market segmenting it based on product, technology, range, application, end-use, and region. All the segments of the radar sensor market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Pulse radar, altimeter, CW radar, imaging radar, speed gauge, and others form the product segment of the global radar sensor market. Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR), Millimeter Wave, RF MEMS, and others form the technology segment of the radar sensor market. The range segment includes short-range radar, mid-range radar, and long-range radar. Environmental and weather monitoring, driving assistance, traffic monitoring and management, security and surveillance, and others form the application segment. The government, industrial, and commercial comprise the end-use segment of the market. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe with its further division into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Some noticeable players of the global radar sensor market are Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, Denso Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, and Autoliv Inc., among others.

This report segments the global radar sensor market into:

Global Radar Sensor Market: Product Analysis

Pulse Radar

Altimeter

CW Radar

Imaging Radar

Speed Gauge

Others

Global Radar Sensor Market: Technology Analysis

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR)

Millimeter Wave

RF MEMS

Others

Global Radar Sensor Market: Range Analysis

Short-Range Radar

Mid-Range Radar

Long-Range Radar

Global Radar Sensor Market: Application Analysis

Environmental and Weather Monitoring

Driving Assistance

Traffic Monitoring and Management

Security and Surveillance

Others

Global Radar Sensor Market: End-Use Analysis

Industrial

Government

Commercial

Global Radar Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

