Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Genotyping Assay Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Genotyping Assay market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the genotyping assay market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the genotyping assay market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the genotyping assay market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the genotyping assay market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the genotyping assay market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the genotyping assay market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the genotyping assay market by segmenting it based on products and services, technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on products and services, the market is segmented into genotyping services, reagents and kits, instruments and bioinformatics. Instruments are further segmented into sequencers and amplifiers and analyzers. Bioinformatics segment includes software and services. By technology, the market is segmented into microarrays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization-time of flight (MALDI-Tof) mass spectrometry, and others. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is further segmented into real-time PCR and digital PCR. Sequencing segment is further split into next-generation sequencing, pyrosequencing, and Sanger sequencing. Capillary electrophoresis technology segment is further split into amplified fragment length polymorphism (AFLP), restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP), and single-strand conformation polymorphism. Based on application, the market is split into pharmacogenomics, diagnostics and personalized medicine, animal genetics, agricultural biotechnology, and others. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and research laboratories, academic institutes, and others form the end-user segment of the market.

The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global genotyping assay market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Limited, Danaher Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Fluidigm Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Genewiz, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., and Eurofins Scientific.

This report segments the global genotyping assay market into:

Global Genotyping Assay Market: By Products and Services

Reagents and Kits

Genotyping Services

Instruments

Sequencers and Amplifiers

Analyzers

Bioinformatics

Software

Services

Global Genotyping Assay Market: By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Real-Time PCR

Digital PCR

Microarrays

Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Capillary Electrophoresis

Amplified Fragment Length Polymorphism

Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism

Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time of Flight (MALDI-Tof) Mass Spectrometry

Others

Global Genotyping Assay Market: By Application

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

Animal Genetics

Agricultural Biotechnology

Others

Global Genotyping Assay Market: By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic & Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

Global Genotyping Assay Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

