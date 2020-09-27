Lubricant Antioxidants Market Dynamic Business Environment during 2018 – 2028

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Lubricant Antioxidants Market
A recent market research report on the Lubricant Antioxidants market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Lubricant Antioxidants market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).
According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Lubricant Antioxidants market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Lubricant Antioxidants market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.
Key Insights Enclosed in the Report
- Key technological developments related to the Lubricant Antioxidants
- Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players
- Country-wise analysis of the Lubricant Antioxidants market in different regions
- Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption
- Adoption of the Lubricant Antioxidants in various end-use industries
Segmentation of the Lubricant Antioxidants Market
The presented report dissects the Lubricant Antioxidants market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.
The various segments of the Lubricant Antioxidants market analyzed in the report include:
Competitive Landscape
- In June 2018, BASF SE – a German chemical company – announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chemroy Canada, Inc. – a Canadian distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials – to handle its portfolio of lubricant additives, including lubricant antioxidants and surfactants in Canada. BASF aims to capitalize on Chemroy’s industry expertise and flexibility to meet customers’ changing needs and expand its distributors’ network in Canada.
- In December 2018, Songwon Industrial Group – a South Korean chemical company – announced that it has introduced its new lubricant antioxidant – SONGNOX® 5057, to expand and add economic value to its existing portfolio of phenolic, aminic, thioester, and phosphite antioxidants, and stabilizers. SONGNOX 5057 is a liquid butylated octylated aminic antioxidant, which can be used to address diverse customer needs in polyurethane applications. The company also declared that the new lubricant antioxidant is developed at its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, and this enables SONGNOX to support customers worldwide, including in Asia, which is a high growth market for lubricant antioxidants.
- In April 2019, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft – a German specialty chemical company and a leading player in the lubricant antioxidants market – announced that it has introduced a new, organic lubricant additive – Additin RC 3502 – for high-performance automotive engine oils. The company proclaims that the new lubricant additive can deliver anti-wear protection and sustained performance combined with reduced friction in passenger cars.
Leading players in the lubricant antioxidants market include BASF SE, Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company (Chevron), Afton Chemical, Infineum (ExxonMobil), Songwon Industrial Group, ENI, Evonik, LANXESS, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive, SI Group (acquired by SK Capital), ADEKA Corporation, and OXIRIS Chemicals S. A.
Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the lubricant antioxidants market, get the summary of this report.
Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Additional Insight
Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Primary Lubricant Antioxidants
Growing emphasis on the importance of antioxidants in lubricants, especially in automotive lubricants, has been contributing to the steadily increasing applications of both primary and secondary variants. However, primary antioxidants for lubricants, which are also known as radical scavengers, continue to remain sought-after, especially in the automotive industry.
Increasing use of primary antioxidants, such as aminic and phenolic antioxidants, in lubricants is mainly attributed to their improved performance characteristics, such as greater oxidation control and higher additive treat rates than secondary antioxidants. Primary antioxidants also play an important role in modern automotive lubricants as tightening fuel efficiency regulations and high standards have created a need for improving the performance of lubricants against oxidation.
Thereby, as primary lubricant antioxidants offer multifold greater performance and oxidation control than secondary antioxidants, an upsurge in demand for aminic and phenolic antioxidants is likely to persist in the coming future.
Scope of the Report
Research Methodology
A robust research methodology used during the course of the Fact.MR report to analyze growth of the global lubricant antioxidants market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.
The information featured in the lubricant antioxidants market report is acquired through in-depth secondary and primary market research on the lubricant antioxidants market. The primary research methodology involves interactions with industry leaders and experts of lubricant antioxidants industry.
Secondary research provides valuable data about the lubricant antioxidants market which is acquired through diverse resources such as trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications relevant to lubricant antioxidants. Qualitative conclusions about the growth of the lubricant antioxidants market can be reached after studying industry-validated information about the lubricant antioxidants market.
