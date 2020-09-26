Nfv Infrastructure Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

In the telecommunication sector products are designed to build around specialist hardware and software in order to offer maximum reliability. Network function virtualization is about separating network functions from proprietary hardware and then consolidating, and running those functions as virtualized applications on a server. NFV focuses on virtualizing network functions such as firewalls, WAN acceleration, message routers, message border controllers (used in VoiP networks), content delivery networks (CDNs) and other specialized network applications. Network function virtualization allows network tasks to be performed by software running on commodity hardware, replacing expensive, dedicated hardware appliances. Increased adaptation of SDN (Software-defined networking) and reduction in CAPEX and OPEX are the key factors driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market. NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is one of the significantly increasing market because of increasing demand from telecom sector. Telecom services providers use NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) to compute, in storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions.

Network function virtualization allows network tasks to be performed by software running on commodity hardware, replacing expensive, dedicated hardware appliances and NVF function made up of three components: virtualized network function (VNF), network function virtualization infrastructure (NFVI), and NFV management and orchestration (MANO).

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market increasing complexity and varied traffic pattern in various countries such as U.S., India, China, U.K., France and Germany. In addition, surge in demand for cloud services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization in various regions will drive the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market.

Major challenges of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market is the governance and security concerns among telecom organizations. In addition, macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market across the globe.

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market: Segmentation

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of Components:

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market segmented on the basis of Components. Components include NFV virtualization software and NFV IT infrastructure and services.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market are as:

In February 2015, Brocade Communications Systems, U.S. based telecom company specializing in data and storage networking products announced to acquire Riverbed's (U.S. based telecom company that develops products to improve application performance across wide area networks (WANs) SteelApp NFV Product Line

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market are Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Pluribus Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Nokia, VMware, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation and Pica8, Inc.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market due to growing in technological advancements in networking and data center consolidation. Due to increase demand from telecom sector Asia pacific will hold maximum market share for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) due to increasing evolution and demand in mobility. Sturdy economic progress and the growing momentum of interconnected devices will driving the growth of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market in MEA region. The Demand for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market has risen dramatically over the past two years globally.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market Segments

Market Dynamics of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest OF Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy NORDIC Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Recent industry trends and developments in NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Competitive landscape of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

