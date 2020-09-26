New report offers analysis on the Ferrous Sulfate Market 2018 to 2028

The presented market report on the global Ferrous Sulfate market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Ferrous Sulfate market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Ferrous Sulfate market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Ferrous Sulfate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Ferrous Sulfate market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Ferrous Sulfate market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Ferrous Sulfate Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Ferrous Sulfate market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Ferrous Sulfate market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The report on ferrous sulfate market includes detailed assessment on various key companies involved in the manufacturing of ferrous sulfate. Key developments and major facets of ferrous sulfate market players has been included in the competitive landscape section of the report. The ferrous sulfate market report has profiled key companies including but not limited to Kronos Worldwide Inc., Verdesian Life Sciences LLC and Venator Materials PLC.

Key stakeholders and Tier 1 companies in the ferrous sulfate landscape are focusing on increasing their production capacity and investing in research and development of new grades of ferrous sulfate. For instance, Kronos Worldwide Inc., invested US$ 16 Mn, US$ 13 Mn and US$ 20 Mn in research activities in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. It aims to invest around US$ 19 Mn by end of 2018 to development higher grades of ferrous sulfate increasing its application scope across end use industries. Companies are also focusing on entering the European micronutrients market. For instance, since 2015, Verdesian Life Sciences LLC, the only company offering ferrous sulfate as PCP (Pest Control Product) provider in Canada (under Canadian PCP Act), is focusing on entering European micronutrients market in a bid to supply ferrous sulfate in the region’s agriculture and feedstock sectors.

Definition

Ferrous sulfate is iron salt, which is a by-product obtained during the manufacturing of titanium dioxide using sulfate process. Ferrous sulfate provides iron that is used to produce red blood cells in human body, reducing the chances of anemia. Ferrous sulfate is also used as a feed additive in animal feedstock that improves nutritional value of the feed. Ferrous sulfate is also used in compound fertilizers, which enhances the nutrient value and facilitates absorption of other vital ingredients. Other common uses of ferrous sulfate include production of ferric oxide pigments, cement manufacturing and water treatment.

About the Report

The report on ferrous sulfate market is an analytical research study offering key insights on the demand and supply of ferrous sulfate across key regions in the globe. The report also includes insights on parent product of ferrous sulfate – titanium dioxide production – which indirectly impacts the demand of ferrous sulfate. Historical data assessment, current market scenario and future projections circling the ferrous sulfate marketplace is also included in this comprehensive research report.

Segmentation

The report on ferrous sulfate market has segmented the market in-depth in a bid to include all angles impacting the market growth. The ferrous sulfate market is segmented on the basis of grade, by type, by application and by region. In terms of grade, ferrous sulfate market is categorized into food grade and technical grade. Ferrous sulfate market by type covers assessment on ferrous sulfate monohydrate and ferrous sulfate heptahydrate. By application, ferrous sulfate market is segmented by water treatment, agriculture, pigment, cement, and animal feedstock sectors. The ferrous sulfate market is assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the above mentioned findings, the ferrous sulfate market report also answers additional questions such as:

What is the demand for food grade ferrous sulfate across developed regions?

Which region is the most lucrative in terms of demand and sales of ferrous sulfate?

Which is the most attractive application area of ferrous sulfate that manufactures can leverage in the coming years?

To what extent can ferrous sulfate heptahydrate contribute to the overall revenue of ferrous sulfate market?

Research Methodology

The statistical analysis on ferrous sulfate market is carried out using a robust research methodology. Secondary and primary research and information from external sources have been compiled to obtain high level assessment on ferrous sulfate supply and demand.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Ferrous Sulfate market segments are included in the report.

Why Choose Fact.MR