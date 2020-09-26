PET Containers Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018 to 2028

Assessment of the Global PET Containers Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global PET Containers market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the PET Containers market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

PET Containers Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the PET Containers market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

High-demand for sustainable packaging solutions is expected to be the key driver for the growth of the Western Europe PET containers market over the forecast period, 2018 – 2028. In addition, PET containers are also expected to enjoy high preference during the next ten years. This is due to the fact that PET containers are affordable and can be recycled. Customers in the developed countries have become more health conscious and are switching from sugary soft drinks to the healthier and more natural drinks. The volume sales of PET containers for water has grown at more than 10% for the past few years in the U.S., Germany, Italy, etc.

PET Bottles continues to dominate the PET containers market with 58% share in 2018. APEJ will continue being the largest market for PET bottles.

PET containers demand slightly restricted by stringent regulations

According to the National Association for PET Container Resources, U.S. recycling rate for PET bottles and jars was 31.4% in 2014, which is expected to increase significantly in recent few years. According to PET Container Recycling Europe, recycling rate of PET bottles and containers in Europe was nearly 56.3% in 2016 with an increase of 7.3% as compared to 2014. In 2016, all 28+ EU countries exceeded the European Union minimum targets of 22.5% recycling.

Stringent rules & regulations is expected restrict the usage of PET containers in several parts across the globe. Widespread global concerns over the use of plastics bottles & jars has slightly impacted the demand for PET containers in most of the regions in the world. However, the demand may decrease further if there is a ban on the PET containers in any major countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, etc. Although, it is nearly impossible to eliminate the use of PET containers as other eco-friendly packaging solutions are still not economical to use.

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

