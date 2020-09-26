Sports Compression Clothing Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2019 to 2029

Study on the Global Sports Compression Clothing Market

Segmentation of the Sports Compression Clothing Market

Key Trend

Product differentiation remains the only strategy for sustaining in the sports compression clothing market. While multiple avenues are being explored for differing products, some companies in sports compression clothing market have developed trademarked fabrics. Virus Performance is one of the companies carrying multiple trademarked fabrics such as COOLJADE, BIOCERAMIC and COFFEE CHARCOAL. This product differentiation has facilitated the company to provide sports compression clothing according to consumer inclinations, and in turn increase their sales.

Companies Leveraging Online Retail to Boost Sports Compression Clothing Adoption

The sports compression clothing market is highly fragmented with top players controlling around 20% of revenue share. Under Armour and 2XU Pty. Ltd. are the market leaders in sports compression clothing market, while Wacoal, WOLACO, MudGear and Nike Inc. are some of the top competitors. Being in nascent stage of development, multiple players in the market have shown high reliance on domestic markets. To increase their reach, companies have been shown to make their products available through online retail. While some sports compression clothing manufacturers have been reliant on third party e-commerce, others have been focusing on increasing traffic and conversion rate of their proprietary sites.

In 2019, Brooks Sports, Inc announced to pull out production bases for multiple products from China and establish these units in alternative countries. Focus of the company on Vietnam is expected to be high during upcoming years.

In January 2018, Adidas AG entered the market of sports compression clothing with their new product line “Alphaskin”. The product line was launched in three different varieties Alphaskin 360, Alphaskin Tech and Alphaskin Sport.

In 2018, WOLACO launched new products in their sports compression clothing line tailored for women. The company also established their showroom and office in New York City.

