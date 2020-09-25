Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2018 to 2027

Analysis of the Global Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market

A recent market research report on the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy market in the upcoming years.

Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy Market: New PVR Development Suppression & Prevention Methods to Underpin Growth

Proliferative vitreoretinopathy, an inflammatory fibrotic disease, stems from inflammatory milieu post-RRD, which in turn prevents retinal healing. Several studies aimed at suppressing or preventing the development of PVR are being conducted worldwide, with some of the recent ones elucidating effect of “substance P (SP),” and targeted use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as “lornoxicam.”

Research carried out on lornoxicam has not only demonstrated successful improvement in the condition of retina and choroid, but also reduced frequency of membrane formation significantly. Studies conducted on substance P have revealed that SP has the capability of inhibiting apoptosis, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) induced by TNFα caused, thereby suppressing or preventing development of proliferative retinopathy.

