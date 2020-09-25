Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hotels market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hotels Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hotels market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Hotels Market by Size (Small Hotels, Medium Hotels, and Large Hotels and Very Large Hotels), by Star (1 and 2 Star, 3 Star, 4 Star, and 5 Star), by Type (Business or Commercial Hotels, Transient Hotels, Boutique Hotels, Residential Hotels, Suite Hotels, Bed and Breakfast Hotels, Casino Hotels, Green Hotels, and Others), by Ownership (Independent Hotels and Chain), by Budget (Economy, Luxury, and Elite), and by End-User (Leisure and Business)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

Abstract

The report encloses a forecast and current estimates for hotels market on a global and regional level. The study provides the data for 2018 and the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue. The revenue of hotels market is measured in USD Billion. The study also provides the impact and the descriptive analysis of major drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global hotels market.

The study also offers the market attractiveness and Porters Five Forces model analysis to gauge the competitive landscape of major vendors of the global hotels market. This comprehensive study also provides a detailed analysis and overview of each segment included in the study.

The report concludes the size, star, type, ownership, budget, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players operating in the global hotels market include AccorHotels, Best Western International, Inc., China Lodging Group, Limited, Choice Hotels International, Inc., citizenM, Hilton, Hyatt Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group, ITC Hotels, Jumeirah International LLC, Magnuson Hotels, Marriott International, Inc., NH Hotel Group Santa Engracia, Radisson Hotel Group, Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Westmont Hospitality Group, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

This report segments the global hotels market into:

Global Hotels Market: Size Analysis

Small Hotels

Medium Hotels

Large Hotels and Very Large Hotels

Global Hotels Market: Star Analysis

1 and 2 Star

3 Star

4 Star

5 Star

Global Hotels Market: Type Analysis

Business or Commercial Hotels

Transient Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Residential Hotels

Suite Hotels

Bed and Breakfast Hotels

Casino Hotels

Green Hotels

Others

Global Hotels Market: Ownership Analysis

Independent Hotels

Chain

Global Hotels Market: Budget Analysis

Economy

Luxury

Elite

Global Hotels Market: End-User Analysis

Leisure

Business

Global Hotels Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Hotels Market by Size (Small Hotels, Medium Hotels, and Large Hotels and Very Large Hotels), by Star (1 and 2 Star, 3 Star, 4 Star, and 5 Star), by Type (Business or Commercial Hotels, Transient Hotels, Boutique Hotels, Residential Hotels, Suite Hotels, Bed and Breakfast Hotels, Casino Hotels, Green Hotels, and Others), by Ownership (Independent Hotels and Chain), by Budget (Economy, Luxury, and Elite), and by End-User (Leisure and Business)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020–2029

